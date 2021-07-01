SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the May 31st total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEDS stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

