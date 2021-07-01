Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 102,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

