InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 240.5% in June

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

