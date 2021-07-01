Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00033265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00235458 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.