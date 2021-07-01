RED Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $602,393.95 and approximately $18,891.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

