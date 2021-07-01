PolkaFoundry Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,102.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $36,102.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00683680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,070.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,432,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

