Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,037 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 916% compared to the average volume of 988 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 733,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,014. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

