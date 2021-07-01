Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,941,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,841,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,935. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $285.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

