Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNEGY traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.