Toko Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.24 Million (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Toko Token has a market capitalization of $144.45 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003961 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toko Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00137241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00169288 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.20 or 1.00659246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toko Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toko Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toko Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toko Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toko Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.