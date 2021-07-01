Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 451,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SID stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,563. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

