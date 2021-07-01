Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Declines By 42.0%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meredith by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,587 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 311,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.35. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

