Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 25,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

