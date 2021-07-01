bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. bAlpha has a total market cap of $771,485.15 and approximately $227,649.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $42.86 or 0.00127244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00694163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,511.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.