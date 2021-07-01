Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $37.20 million and $471,656.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.61 or 0.06313522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.47 or 0.01488777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00411166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.28 or 0.00621321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00433171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00360149 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,627,552,483 coins and its circulating supply is 7,966,052,483 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

