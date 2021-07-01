Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Decreases By 65.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.