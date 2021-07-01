Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 67.2% in June

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTT stock remained flat at $$26.23 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 38,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

