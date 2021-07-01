Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Drops By 63.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 57,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $13.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
