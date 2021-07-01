Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Drops By 63.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 57,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

