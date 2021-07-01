Holicity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 25,595 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the average volume of 3,910 call options.

Holicity stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,973. Holicity has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $26,179,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

