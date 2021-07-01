ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

