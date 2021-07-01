Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,592.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $109,592.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

