GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

