GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDIFF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $44.25.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
