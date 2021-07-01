UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 4,656,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $5,114,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at $18,572,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

