TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $621,332.74 and approximately $4.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.63 or 0.00870437 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

