Name Change Token (NCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,838.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $763,840.61 and $121,838.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00690739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,806.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,400,796 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

