JustLiquidity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,274.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $29.56 or 0.00087936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and $42,274.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.