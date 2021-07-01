Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the May 31st total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 93,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,850. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
