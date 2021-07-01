Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the May 31st total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 93,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,850. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

