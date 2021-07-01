EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Update

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:EVAHF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
About EGF Theramed Health
