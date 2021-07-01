Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 558,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,513. The stock has a market cap of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -3.57. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

