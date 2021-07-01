Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $84,877.63

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $84,877.63 and $41.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,425.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.34 or 0.06316478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.08 or 0.01487120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00410400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00159284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.34 or 0.00617297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00436591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00360875 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

