Incent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $227,472.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $227,472.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00135924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.96 or 1.00057148 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

