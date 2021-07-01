Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 34,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.