Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

