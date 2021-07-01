Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Decreases By 74.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

