Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Decreases By 74.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.54.
About Inpex
