ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 82,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,993. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

