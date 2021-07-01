Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0009

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $471,149.69 and $18,508.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

