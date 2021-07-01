NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $516.87 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $516.87 million and $5,248.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $80.65 or 0.00241775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00692853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,221.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,529 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,354 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

