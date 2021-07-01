POLKARARE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,828.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $16,828.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POLKARARE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00135647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00170615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,483.92 or 1.00296029 BTC.

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRAREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.