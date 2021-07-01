Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Drops By 43.5%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

