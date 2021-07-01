Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 278781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $509.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.