Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RENN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 17,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

