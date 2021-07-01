Tunc Doluca Sells 16,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $103.19. 1,799,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,078. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.72.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

