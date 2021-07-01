Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 10,000 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eargo stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,116. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

