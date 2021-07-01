SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski Sells 1,855 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 754,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

