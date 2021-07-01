Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.35. 43,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,234. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
