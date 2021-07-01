Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

