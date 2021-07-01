Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) PT Raised to GBX 24 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON HUM traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.33 ($0.25). 651,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,566. The company has a market capitalization of £75.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.32. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

