SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.
SDX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.05 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,377. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. The company has a market capitalization of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08.
SDX Energy Company Profile
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.