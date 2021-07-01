SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

SDX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.05 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,377. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.45. The company has a market capitalization of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

