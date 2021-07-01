First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter.

FTRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 12,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,513. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

