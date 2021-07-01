First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after buying an additional 157,106 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 74,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 104,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,573. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76.

